Navya Naveli Nanda and Jaya Bachchan feature as 'incredibelles' in Shweta Bachchan's' picture collage. See here

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has shared a series of picture collages featuring herself, her mother Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped the photos in which the trio are seen in animated versions of themselves.

Shweta Bachchan captioned the post, "Incredibelles? All female family of super-heroines forced to hide their powers (the ability to serve basic low key banter and severe OCD with a smile while saving the world)." Reacting to the post, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped laughing and heart emojis and Shweta asked her, "@navyananda you like?"

Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, "Jaya aunty’s win hands down!" Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor said, "(Heart emojis) love it !" Fashion Designer Nachiket Barve dropped several emojis.

Fans also reacted praising the edited pictures and dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. A fan wrote, "love it (heart emoji) so cute." Another said, "Love this!!" A third commented, "Hahaha love! (heart emoji)."

Recently, Shweta returned to Instagram after a long break from the social media platform with a video from her childhood. In the old video, she and her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan are seen accompanying Amitabh to what appears to be a music concert. She had captioned the post, "Haalo, is it me you’re looking for?"

Before that, Shweta had last shared a post on Instagram in February. Sharing a picture of Navya, she had given a shout-out to her NGO, Project Naveli. She had captioned the picture, "Mom brag @projectnaveli."

Shweta chose not to follow in the footsteps of her parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. She owns a fashion label called MXS, along with designer Monisha Jaising. She is also an author and released her first novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.