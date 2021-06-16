Neena Gupta and her first husband were together for just a year, she reveals 'childish reason' they got married

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who was a student when she met her first husband Amlan Kusum Ghose, revealed the ‘childish’ reason she got married to him -- she wanted to travel. The marriage lasted for less than a year.

In her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta wrote about her short-lived first marriage and the reason why it failed. She said that while Amlan Kusum Ghose expected her to ‘eventually settle down’ and focus on family, she was ‘a bit too ambitious’ and did not want to be tied down with domestic duties.

Speaking to Brut India, Neena said that she married Amlan only to travel. “My mother was so strict that it was such a big thing to go out with boys for a trip. That was a very childish thing to do but I was childish,” she said.

Though Neena admitted her decision was ‘childish’, she has no regrets. “I don’t regret. It was part of growing up. That was me and it was okay. It was a very stupid thing to do but at that time, everybody is stupid,” she said.

At the launch of Sach Kahun Toh, Neena opened up about being dumped by a man she was set to marry. She told Kareena Kapoor Khan in an Instagram live that she was shopping for her wedding trousseau when she was broken up with, and added that she does not know why ‘till today’.

“That happened. But what can I do? I moved on. I would have loved to get married to him. I had a lot of respect for his father, mother. I was living in their house. He’s going to read, he’s alive, he’s happily married. He has children,” she said.

Neena is now married to Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant by profession. They first met on a flight from London to Mumbai and have been together for over two decades. They got married in 2008 and spent the recent lockdown at their holiday home in Mukteshwar.