Neena Gupta says she lost roles in films because she didn't have a type: 'If you are not typecast, you're not memorable'

Versatility is something Neena Gupta has in abundance. In a career that has spanned four decades, she has played every concievable role from a demure housewife to Mahatma Gandhi's niece. However, the actor rues never being tyepcast. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, she reveals why. Neena Gupta reflects on her acting career.

On television's diversity

Talking to us amid the promotions of Panchayat season 4, Neena reflects on her work on television, where she appeared on shows as diverse as Mirza Ghalib, Saans, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and Masaba Masaba. “I did a variety of roles on TV. But if you do variety, that is also a problem, because you don't have a type,” she says, adding, “There is no 'take Neena for this kind of role'. Being typecast is very important. That helps create a certain image of yours, and then you are chosen for those kinds of roles. If you are not typecast, you are not memorable.”

How films are ‘catching up’

Neena says that television in India was always known for more diverse stories and rooted characters. “In television, I did many different kinds of roles, from rural to urban. But TV was always looked down upon, considered lower level, while film is top level,” she adds. However, the actor is happy that now films are also being written with relatable, diverse characters. She says, “Now, even films see rooted stories, which is a very interesting thing. I have done so many interesting roles in the last few years, which is so wonderful.”

In the 80s, Neena Gupta established herself as a star in the so-called 'parallel cinema'. But it was in films in the last decade that she found her calling again, starting with Badhaai Ho. She is now seen in Panchayat. The show also stars Raghuvir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak, and Pankaj Jha. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.