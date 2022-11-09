Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta says she got depressed when her romantic track in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro was cut

Neena Gupta says she got depressed when her romantic track in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro was cut

Published on Nov 09, 2022 08:29 PM IST

Neena Gupta once had a romantic track with co-star Ravi Bhaswani in their film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Sadly, it was removed, which made Neena upset.

Neena Gupta in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Neena Gupta, in a new interview, talked about being disinterested in her film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Directed by Kundan Shah, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro starred Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah and Satish Kaushik among others. Neena revealed how her romantic track with Ravi was later removed from the film, due to time crunch. Also read: Neena Gupta on having daughter Masaba Gupta without marrying

Neena Gupta is currently awaiting the release of her film, Uunchai. It’s directed by Sooraj Barjatya and follows a heartwarming tale of friends who attempt to climb Everest in old age. During the film promotion, Neena Gupta was asked to reveal her memorable performance.

Neena told GoodTimes, “In the case of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, we started rehearsals before we started to shoot. I had a romantic track with Ravi Bhaswani. But, the film was getting stretched, so when we started the film shoot, my track was removed. Main itna depressed ho gayi (I was depressed). If I see the film now, I can see myself disinterested. I was so upset. I had one film and that too my track got removed.”

Neena added that the incident has taught her a lot about work. “If you don’t like a film, leave it. But, you cannot stand there on screen disinterestedly,” she shared her lesson.

Neena Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 1982 with Saath Saath. She has had a long career in films and TV. Her last outing was Vikas Bahl's Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Goodbye is loaded with emotions but they don't linger on for too long. It's the comedy that takes over the major part and flaws become too evident to overlook. Still, watch it for a slice of life drama.”

neena gupta

