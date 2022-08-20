Neetu Kapoor holds Rekha's hand on her birthday, feeds her cake in these rare, vintage pics

Actors Rekha and Neetu Kapoor both made there debut in the film industry in the 60s. They also appeared in a few films together. Let's have a look at some of their photos from Neetu's birthday party from the 70s. Also Read: When Rekha said she never wanted to be an actor: ‘Mujhe toh maar maar ke banaya’

In the photos, Rekha is holding a drink and Neetu is holding a flower to her face, as they held each others hands. In another one, Neetu is feeding Rekha her birthday cake.

Rekha and Neetu Kapoor pictures from the 70s.

Neetu Kapoor and Rekha's pictures from the 70s.

Rekha also attended Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's 1980 wedding. In a rare photo from the wedding, Rekha is sitting in front of Neetu, with a hand on her knee.

An old picture from Neetu's Kapoor's wedding.

Rekha and Neetu appeared together in the 1974 film Hawas. The film also starred Anil Dhawan, Bindu and Vinod Mehra. They later appeared together in the 1978 hit film Kasme Vaade. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Randhir Kapoor, and Raakhee. Kasme Vaade was later remade in Telugu as Chesina Basalu in 1980 and Tamil as Dharmathin Thalaivan in 1988.

Rekha and Neetu also acted in the 1979 superhit film Jaani Dushman. The film had an ensemble cast including Sunil Dutt, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Vinod Mehra, Rekha, Neetu and Reena Roy.

They last worked together in the 1981 film Yaarana but this time, they didn't share any scenes. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Tanuja, and Kader Khan. Rekha dubbed for Neetu in the film.

Rekha's last film as a lead actor was Super Nani, which was released in 2014 and made her last guest appearance in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Neetu recently appeared in Jugjugg Jeeyo. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. She was also one of the judges of the show Dance Deewane Juniors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON