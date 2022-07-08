Neetu Kapoor gives fans 'family goals' as she poses with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor after birthday lunch in London

Actor Neetu Kapoor turned 64 on Friday and celebrated the occasion with a family get-together. Neetu, who is currently in London shared a picture from the family outing on her Instagram handle. The picture featured Neetu, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Reema Jain, Karisma Kapoor, and Samaira Kapoor. Also Read: When Neetu Kapoor revealed how Dimple Kapadia's decision to marry Rajesh Khanna impacted her career

Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, “Birthday lunch with familia.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Happy Birthday.” Many other fans also wished Neetu in the comments section of the post, while one simply wrote, “Family goals.”

Neetu Kapoor shares picture from her birthday celebration.

On Neetu's birthday, her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt shared a picture with Neetu wishing her. She also dropped a comment on Neetu's photo saying that she is having some major FOMO (Fear of being missed out). Riddhima, Karisma, Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and many others also wished Neetu on social media. Earlier, Riddhima shared a series of videos and photos from the celebration on her Instagram Stories.

Neetu got married to Rishi Kapoor in 1980 after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed their daughter Riddhima and later son Ranbir. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor's daughters with Babita. Rishi died in April 2020 after battling cancer for two years. His last film was Sharmaji Namkeen which was released earlier this year. Also Read: Neetu Kapoor recalls she and Rishi Kapoor both fainted before their wedding; she was drunk during pheras

Neetu and Rishi have worked together in many films together such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, and Zinda Dil, and Amar Akbar and Anthony among others. In the recent past, they worked in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Besharam (2013). Neetu recently made her Bollywood comeback with Jugjugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

