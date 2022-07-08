When Neetu Kapoor revealed how Dimple Kapadia's decision to marry Rajesh Khanna impacted her career

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor turned 64 on Friday. Right from her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt to her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her on social media. Neetu was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in April, 2020 after battling cancer. In an old interview, Neetu talked about their relationship and that she didn't really like Rishi when she met him for the first time. Also Read: Neetu Kapoor recalls she and Rishi Kapoor both fainted before their wedding; she was drunk during pheras

Neetu and Rishi tied the knot on January 22, 1980, at the Kapoor family's famous home in Chembur- RK House. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After a two-year battle with the disease, Rishi died in April 2020 at the age of 68.

While talking to actor Annu Kapoor for his radio show, Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor, a few years back, Neetu said, “I had a horrible first meeting with Rishi Kapoor. He had a habit of bullying, so he would comment on my make-up and clothes, and I'd feel so angry. He was actually a brat who would bully everyone and I was very young at that time. I used to be furious with him.”

He added, “After Bobby became a superhit, Dimple (Kapadia) got married (to Rajesh Khanna) and Rishi was left with no other heroine because everyone used to look older than him. I was the only young actress around and by default, after Rickshawala (Neetu's debut film), all his movies started coming to me.”

Neetu and Rishi have worked together in many films together such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, and Amar Akbar and Anthony among others. In the recent past, they worked in Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Besharam (2013). Neetu will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON