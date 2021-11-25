Neha Dhupia shares daughter Mehr's pic kissing her baby brother, Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Actor Neha Dhupia shared a series of pictures of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi on social media. In one of the pictures, Mehr was captured kissing her little brother.

On Thursday, Neha shared Mehr's pictures on Instagram and captioned it “#thankful for …[heart emoji] [unicorn emoji]."

In one of the pictures, Mehr, who wore a unicorn tiara, bends over to kiss her little brother. In another one, she was captured staring at a white rose. Neha didn't reveal Mehr and her son's faces in the pictures.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Last week, Neha and her husband, Angad Bedi shared a series of pictures from Mehr's 3rd birthday bash. Neha also wished Mehr in an Instagram post with a throwback picture and penned a note for her. She wrote, “At 11.25 am , three years ago on this day … my heart started beating outside my body … our baby girl you taught us what love is. Happy birthday our little unicorn. Mama has fallen short of words … (which never happens).”

Angad also shared a video with Mehr and wrote, “You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you I cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline, Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. May Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR #happybirthday @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia.”

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later. The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, 2021and welcomed a baby boy on October 3, 2021.