Newlywed Sharmila Tagore used to apply makeup before Mansoor Ali Khan woke up in morning, reveals Soha Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan recently hosted Sonakshi Sinha and Kasturi Mahanta on her podcast to discuss the many layers of love and relationships. During the conversation, Soha recalled an anecdote about her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who once told her that she used to put on makeup before her husband, Mansoor Ali Khan, woke up. Soha Ali Khan recalls Sharmila Tagore's gesture for her husband Mansoor Ali Khan.

Soha Ali Khan on Sharmila Tagore's makeup habit

While Soha said she feels completely comfortable around Kunal Kemmu without makeup, she shared her mother's story and said, “My mother once told me that when she got married, she used to wake up before my father woke up to put a little bit of rouge on, and then she would go back to sleep because she was Sharmila Tagore and he should wake up to see Sharmila Tagore. It went on for a brief period of time.”

When asked whether she also makes any such effort to maintain attraction in a relationship, Sonakshi admitted, “I actually don’t think about it. With us, it’s actually beyond looks. I am attracted to him for so many other things, like the way he is and makes me feel. These things won’t go away unless he plans to be not nice to me. He’s always made me feel confident no matter what size I am or how I am looking.”

About Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan’s marriage

Sharmila was 24 when she married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the titular Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal and then captain of the Indian cricket team. They married in 1968 and have three children—Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. While Soha and Saif followed in their mother’s footsteps into acting, Saba chose a life away from the limelight.

Sharmila Tagore’s recent work

Sharmila made her return to Bengali cinema after 14 years with the film Puratawn. Directed by Suman Ghosh and produced by Rituparna Sengupta under her banner, Bhavna Aaj O Kal, the film received a strong response from both critics and audiences, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bengali films of 2025.