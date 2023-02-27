Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo, Kumar Varun don white for outdoor lunch party in Delhi. See pics

After hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai last week, Maanvi Gagroo has shared a glimpse of her outdoor lunch party in Delhi. She had a court marriage with standup comedian Kumar Varun on February 23 and hosted a party thereafter. For her Delhi lunch party, Maanvi and Kumar Varun were twinning in white. Also read: Maanvi Gagroo stuns in new pics with husband Kumar Varun from wedding party

Sharing a few pictures with Varun on Instagram on Monday, Maanvi wrote, "23/23 celebrations would’ve been incomplete without an outdoor lunch party in the Delhi winter(ish) sun." She wore a vibrant white Payal Singhal lehenga and paired it with kundan jewellery. Kumar Varun was twinning with her in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a vibrant jacket.

A follower commented on her pics, “Congratulations maanvi and varun! Maanvi - you just look breath taking in every single picture.” Another wrote, “Oooooooh you look like a sunkissed flower.” One of her fans wrote, “Congratulations and wishing you never ceasing joy and happiness.” A comment also read, “Hawwwwttt, can’t decide my favourite look!”

After announcing her relationship with Kumar Varun on Valentine's Day, Maanvi announced her wedding on February 23. Sharing pictures of herself and Kumar Varun as bride and groom, she wrote on Instagram, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy 2323…"

The couple hosted a wedding reception soon after and it was attended by all from Sayani Gupta, Baji J to Rasika Dugal. She had worn a dark pink top and skirt for the bash while Kumar Varun was in a blue suit. Sharing pictures of them posing together at the bash, she had written, “I looked at you. You looked at me. Aur ho gayi mushkil.”

Last year, Maanvi was seen in the third season of hit web series, Tripling and Pitchers season 2. She is also among the least cast in Four More Shots Please. Kumar Varun has appeared with Zakir Khan in web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare.

