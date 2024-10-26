Nikkhil Advani admits he bullied Karan Johar in school: ‘Today he can…'

What Nikkhil said

During the chat, Nikkhil said, “Karan [Johar] meets me and says, ‘Will you hear my script?’ and I say sure, and he goes, ‘I have only written half,’ and I say no problem. I go to his house… He then narrated the script and I said it was very good, it was superb. He said, ‘Will you assist me?’ which is quite weird because I used to bully him in school. Because he was red house and I was green house and I was a batch holder. I was very good at sports.”

He added. “I bullied him a lot. Everybody used to bully Karan, it was unfortunate. Now today he can bully all of us! So yeah, we started working on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

More details

Karan went on to establish Dharma Productions and directed films like Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan, Student of the Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His last directorial feature was 2023's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Nikkhil directed films such as Batla House, Delhi Safari, Salaam-E-Ishq, Patiala House and Chandni Chowk To China. His last directorial feature was Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari in lead roles. The film underperformed at the box office.