No me-time for Bhumi Pednekar: Will slow down when my body tells me naturally

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has a packed year with back to back shooting schedules and she has no plans to slow down. She says it is the revenge work that she is doing to make up for all the time lost during the pandemic induced shutdowns.

“I have recently worked on Afwaah, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir and is directed by Sudhir Mishra. It is such a wonderful project. It is actually my fourth film this year. I have already finished Lady Killer and Bhakshak. My year started with a bang with Badhai Do,” she says, adding, “The second half of the year is going to be super packed. I have back to back shooting schedules as I start shooting for two new projects”.

The 33-year-old is enjoying the high speed, and will slow down when her body tells her to.

“I feel me-time is extremely important. This year, I have not had a lot of me-time. It is also kind of like the revenge work that I’m doing for the time that we lost in COVID. I’ve not had a lot of me-time and I miss it. But I’m such a workaholic,” says the actor, who was last seen in Raksha Bandhan.

She continues, “I’m so grateful for all the opportunities that I have that I don’t feel like slowing down at the moment. When naturally my body will tell me, that okay, slow down a little. I think I will only then slow down. But at the moment, I’m on a high. I’m having a blast”.

You love the cinema world so much, has the thought of expanding your horizons in this industry crossed your mind?

“I don’t feel the need for it right now. Because my hands are so full at the moment. But because I love cinema so much, I’m sure I will diversify at some point, and that could be directing, producing or singing,” she says while wrapping up.