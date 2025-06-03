'This is insane': Nora Fatehi makes Ciara do that ‘impossible’ Saki Saki hookstep, fans can't keep calm. Watch

Nora Fatehi just made American popstar Ciara dance to her hit number Saki Saki and broke the internet. Nora took to her social media and posted a video with Ciara, where both of them can be seen doing the song's hook step. This unexpected collaboration surprised fans all over the world making their jaws drop. (Also read: Nora Fatehi is all glam as she attends American Music Awards, internet marvels: 'She is standing next to Jennifer Lopez') Nora Fatehi posted a video of dancing on her iconic number Saki Saki with American popstar Ciara.(Instagram/norafatehi)

Nora makes Ciara dance on Saki Saki

Nora recently posted a video of her and Ciara, who is known for international hits like Goodies, Level Up and Love Sex Magic to name a few. In the caption accompanying the video, Nora wrote, “So I just got my girl @ciara doing the iconic Saki Saki hook step.. this is Insane. She’s such a fun beautiful soul! Can’t wait to jam with u again. Guys should we drop a Song together next? #dancewithnora."

Nora can be seen wearing a grey halter neck top with jeans and heels while Ciara wore an all black attire. Watch the video here.

Fans react

The fans from all corners of the world were thrilled to see popstar Ciara do a Bollywood song's hook step. One fan wrote, "This is insane omfg! Two literal queens! We definitely need the behind the scenes of this cause omg so good! Can’t wait to see you guys work together in future."

Another fan could not keep calm as she wrote, "Iconic (fire emojis). Love everything about this duo." A third comment demanded for a collab, "Omgggg I want a collabbbbb (sic)."

One social media user wrote, "Two queens breaking the internet! Now just drop the song together girls".

Fans couldn't believe Nora dancing in heels and wrote, "In the Louboutins Is Diabolical (sic)". "How do you dance like those in those heels !! It’s unbelievable (sic)"

Nora attends AMAs

Nora Fatehi is on a international career high. She recently attended the American Music Awards 2025 in Las Vegas. The Canadian actor-singer of Moroccan origin walked the red carpet in a glamorous leopard print midriff-baring dress. The 33-year-old star attended the award ceremoney weeks after the success of her latest single Snake with Jason Derulo. The track topped the BBC Asian Music charts and amassed over 130 million views.