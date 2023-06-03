Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi says people wondered if she wanted to be 'next Katrina Kaif'

Nora Fatehi says people wondered if she wanted to be 'next Katrina Kaif'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 03, 2023 02:06 PM IST

Nora Fatehi recalls working on her accent and body language, behind closed doors, before she got any work. She also said she avoided partying at the time.

Nora Fatehi has said that during her initial days in Mumbai, she'd often lock herself in her room and work on her accent. She added that people would often ask her if she 'wanted to be next Katrina Kaif'. (Also read: Nora Fatehi makes Rema groove to Dance Meri Rani)

Nora Fatehi talks about her initial days in Mumbai.
Nora Fatehi talks about her initial days in Mumbai.

Nora recently appeared on stage during an awards event and was widely appreciated for her performance.

Nora's prep for Indian showbiz

Speaking to BBC Asian, Nora said, “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I remember staying locked up in my room and watching stuff on TV, working on my Hindi. I wouldn’t party or make boyfriends like the other girls. I realised in my second month in India I needed to tone down her Canadian accent, tone down my body language and work on my Hindi. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘Do you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif'?"

“I knew I had to be prepared for whatever opportunity that came my way. Most of the projects I got, was very last minute. I would work on my Hindi and such so that I was completely prepared for any opportunity coming my way. I knew I could only get one opportunity and if that did not work, I'd be (out of the game).”

Nora on learning Hindi

Asked if she felt weird having to let go of her identity and mould herself into Indian aesthetics for Bollywood, Nora said that there was nothing wrong if she “assimilated with the culture and people” of the place where she is working. She added that even as a child, she'd tone down her “Toronto-ness” when she went to Morocco for her summer vacations.

Nora has featured in special dance songs in popular films, ever since she first started working in Hindi films. She worked in songs such as Manhari (Bahubali The Conclusion), Ittage Recchipodham, and (Puri Jagannadh's film Temper), among many others. She also featured in the remake of Sushmita Sen's famous Dilbar song.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi
nora fatehi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out