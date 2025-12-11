Nushrratt Bharuccha on why male-oriented films dominate: ‘Change won’t happen overnight, but it will'

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her insights on why male-oriented films often perform better at the box office. She noted that while change is gradual, female-led films that resonate with audiences can also succeed at a recent event. Nushrratt Bharuccha emphasised the need for diverse narratives and highlights her journey in Bollywood, including her recent work in Chhori and a forthcoming thriller with Neeraj Pandey.

Nushratt talks about male-dominated films

At the session as reported by India Today, Nushrratt reflected on why male-dominated films tend to perform better. She explained, “They are made less. Males constitute the majority of the population in our country. Change doesn’t happen instantly; it will take time. But it will definitely happen. Films about women that resonate with audiences tend to perform well. Mimi, Chhori, Dream Girl, Akeli, and Pink all did well. Heroism isn’t gender-based. Females can also act as heroes, though it’s rarely portrayed in our country.”

Nushratt on challenges faced by women in Bollywood

Speaking about the challenges women face in Bollywood, Nushrratt said, “It’s very difficult for a female actor. I’m an outsider. I arrived through auditions, and my journey to Chhori was very important for me.” She added that her entry into Bollywood began with comedy, which led to some stereotyping: “When I did Pyaar Ka Punchnama, my performance was seen as a joke. People thought I would only fit in commercial films. But when Chhori came along, I grabbed it and changed perceptions.”

Nushratt Bharuccha's latest projects

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently made waves with her OTT film Chhori, which earned praise for her nuanced performance and helped shift perceptions about her versatility as an actor. She has also been part of successful commercial films like Dream Girl and Mimi, showcasing her ability to balance mainstream and content-driven cinema.

Looking ahead, Nushrratt revealed her next project with acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. She informed that it’s a thriller drama addressing an important issue that girls don’t talk about. The film is expected to release next year.