Obsessed Salman Khan used to bang his head on the wall of Aishwarya Rai's home, claims Prahlad Kakkar

The rumoured romance between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan after starring in the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has long been a topic of speculation. Now, new details have surfaced about their tumultuous relationship, with adman Prahlad Kakkar claiming that Salman was obsessed with Aishwarya. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan reportedly got together after meeting on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

Aishwarya Rai felt betrayed after breakup from Salman Khan

Recently, Prahlad sat down with Vickey Lalwani for a video for his YouTube channel, and looked back at the chaos Salman used to make when he used to visit Aishwarya. He knows about it all because he used to live in the same building.

Prahlad said, “He had been very physical with her and obsessive. How do you deal with somebody like that? I knew because I was living in the same building. He used to make scenes in the foyer, he would bang his head on the wall. The relationship had ended long before it officially ended. It was a relief for everyone, her parents, her, the whole world."

He shared that after the breakup, Aishwarya felt that she has been abandoned by the industry for Salman.

Talking about how the breakup impacted her career, Prahlad added, “What hurt her the most was being abandoned by the industry for Salman. She really felt that betrayal… She wasn’t upset about the breakup. She was upset that everybody took Salman’s side and not hers. The truth was on her side. She didn’t trust the industry anymore because it wasn’t playing fair. I could understand if she was wrong and the other party was right, or if both sides were treated equally. But nothing, it was completely one-sided."

What do we know about Salman and Aishwarya’s bond

