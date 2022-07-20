Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Of glamour and glory
bollywood

Of glamour and glory

The who’s who of Bollywood, fashion, sports and business arrived in style for the spectacular and star-studded event, Skoda presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, powered by RK Jewellers
Gaelyn Mendonca
Gaelyn Mendonca
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 04:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT City Correspondent

SKODA presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, powered by RK Jewellers, witnessed the who’s who of Bollywood, fashion, sports and business arrive in style for the spectacular event.

Aparshakti Khurana
Aparshakti Khurana
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi

The design theme of the show was curated by designers Shane and Falguni Peacock, inspired from the Monte Carlo Palace, which also encapsulated the glamorous product design of ŠKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo.

Pamela Singh Bhutoria
Pamela Singh Bhutoria
Shane and Falguni Peacock
Shane and Falguni Peacock

The red carpet hosts, actors Karan Wahi and Pamela Singh Bhutoria, along with VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, interacted with the guests with the ŠKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo in the backdrop, adding style and charm to the theme. Actors Gauahar Khan and Aparshakti Khurana held the stage as hosts for the evening.

Disclaimer: Partnered Content

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out