Onam 2023: Ashish Vidyarthi celebrates with Rupali Barua; Malavika Mohanan, Rasika Dugal wear pretty sarees

On the occasion of Onam, actor Ashish Vidyarthi took his new wife Rupali Barua to his hometown in Kerala. On Tuesday, he dropped a video with her as they both marked their first Onam after wedding. The video had them decked up in ethnic wear as the actor shared the importance of the festival. Also read: Newlywed Ashish Vidyarthi drops vacation pic with wife Rupali Barua Onam 2023: Ashish Vidyarthi, Rupali Barua and others celebrate.

Ashish Vidyarthi celebrates Onam with wife

The video begins with Ashish and Rupali extending greetings to the viewers. He reveals that they are at his hometown to celebrate the festival. Both were sitting next to a huge flower arrangement at their house.

Sharing the video, Ashish wrote, "Amidst the melody of Onavillu, the Pookalam flower arrangement welcomes ever so brightly... the aroma of sadhya beckons fond memories.

“Onam promises a world painted with shades of joy, prosperity, and boundless affection. Let the legacy of our beloved King Mahabali serve as a beacon, illuminating our path towards righteousness and benevolence. On this divine occasion, the entire team of Avid Miner Family, Rupali, and I extend our warmest wishes.... Onashamsakal to you and your dear ones!”

Malaika Arora celebrates Onam at home

Several other celebrities have also posted glimpses of Onam celebrations. Malaika Arora posted photos with her family from the Sandhya arrangements at her place and wrote, “Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal”

Malavika decks up in ethnic

Malavika Mohanan posted multiple photos of herself in a tradtional saree look at her house. Her post read, “Wishing everyone a very Happy & love filled Onam! Pic 1 & pic 10 are the yin & yang of my personality.”

Rasika Dugal who enjoyed an elaborate spread with her family, shared candid photos from the lunch and added, “Some things have my complete focus. Thank you for the delicious meal @enjay29 #NaveenNair. Happy Onam everyone!”

Actor Adah Sharma who previously announced a break due to health, shares how she has decked up her house for the occasion. She captioned it, “Onam Ashamsakal to all of you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON