Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam on Thursday said the opposition was trying to politicise the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, and claimed a wrong angle was being given to the case because of the actor's surname. Oppn trying to politicise attack on Saif Ali Khan; wrong angle being given to case: Minister

The incident was a "theft attempt", and the culprit has been identified and will be nabbed soon, Kadam told a TV channel.

Mumbai is a safe place, the minister asserted, and claimed the opposition was trying to malign the police.

Khan, 54, was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday. The actor was "out of danger" following an emergency surgery, said doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his house in 'Satguru Sharan' building.

The intruder fled from the spot.

Kadam said there was no need to link the attack on Saif Ali Khan to former state minister Baba Siddique's murder and threats issued to actor Salman Khan.

"The intruder has been identified and will be nabbed soon," he said and claimed that because of the actor's Khan surname, a wrong angle was being given to the case.

"The opposition only wants to politicise the incident. Mumbai is safe and the opposition is maligning the police," he added.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad claimed the kind of injuries sustained by Saif Ali Khan shows the attacker wanted to kill him.

In a post on X, Awhad, who is the group leader of the opposition NCP in the Maharashtra assembly, claimed Khan has been targeted by fundamentalists over the naming of his son as Taimur.

Khan has suffered six injuries out of which two are severe and one is in his spine, he said.

"Prima facie it shows that the attacker wanted to kill him," Awhad said, adding that it needs to be probed if the attack was pre-planned.

