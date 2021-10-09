OTT, big screen or television: Which is the most preferred medium for actors?

As the web space is emerging as an equally important medium in the entertainment landscape in recent times, along with theatres and television, actors and audiences are spoilt for choice. But actors definitely have a preference when it comes to picking their favourite medium, which is based on what let’s them connect with their audiences in the best way possible. We ask a few actors, who have dabbled in all the three mediums, about their pick, and the reason behind it.

VATSAL SHETH

There’s no denying that OTT is the new big thing these days, and I do feel that it’s quite fair for actors to feel excited about it because of the kind of work being put up there. For me, if I’ve to choose, I’d definitely say films. I started with TV and then did films, and later moved to web, but I have a special place in my heart for the big screen extravaganza that’s cinema. It gives you a different kind of high.

SWWAPNIL JOSHI

I’d be lying if I can give one answer. Everything has its own pros and cons. Sabka apna apna mazaa hai. I’ve been doing TV and films for the longest time. The thing is that naya naya pyaar zyada apna lagta hain and OTT is my new love. I’m just discovering the medium and exploring it, and actually loving it. So yes, OTT is my current favourite.

KEITH SEQUEIRA

I’ve done both fiction and non-fiction shows, and I love the reality space on TV. I had a beautiful journey on (dance reality show) Nach Baliye with my now wife, Rochelle Rao. The show was a huge part in our journey of getting together. Be it hosting, fiction or reality shows, I love the space on TV. Something is brewing in the OTT space for me too, and I’m looking forward to it.

RUSLAAN MUMTAZ

I’m enjoying the OTT space. Thanks to this medium, I’ve been so busy, most busy in all these years. What’s amazing about the platform is that we don’t have to stick by any image or any format. There’s a scope for a lot of experimentation and as an actor, that’s extremely exciting for me. This is a great time to be an actor.

DIGANGANA SURYAVANSHI

OTT platforms gave jobs to many people and films were released digitally. So, I feel the web has helped and a lot of good content get showcased. I watch very selective films or shows and personally, I always choose theatres over the OTT or any other medium. However, I do love cinema both as an actor and as an audience and I don’t want theatres to die out at all.