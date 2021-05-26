Our kids are getting frustrated: Celebs parents worry about real education taking a backseat amid the pandemic

The unprecedented situation caused by the Covid-19 crisis in India has kept schools shut for over a year now. While studies has continued remotely via online classroom set-ups, parents are worried about whether this form of education is beneficial in the long run. Many opine that for a certain period, this temporary arrangement was fine, but they admit things can’t go on like this as children’s education is being massively affected.

INCREASES SCREEN TIME

Actor Hiten Tejwani, father to 11-year-old twins, Katya and Neevan, points out the lack of discipline in study-from-home model.

“Things have to get back to normal and kids need to go back to school. What happens is that when you have study from home, things are too relaxed. The children get up like five minutes before their school time and just go and sit in front of the laptops. They are frustrated now. I was talking to my son the other day and he told me that he is dying to get back to school,” says Tejwani.

The actor further confesses that he is extremely concerned about the number of hours the kids are spending in front of the devices.

“When they used to go to school, they would use laptops only for projects. Now almost whole day they are on their laptops,” he adds.

Actor Rajesh Tailang, whose son, Aryditya is in class eight, says that parents were already dealing with the issue of screen time and now it has only increased. “We cannot even say anything because it is for school work. Also, now kids they don’t even get to step out and play, so they are even interacting with their friends virtually,” he shares.

SOCIAL SKILLS ARE BEING HAMPERED

Due to prolonged home schooling, some parents are also worried about the overall development of their kids, beyond just textbook education.

Actor Chavvi Mittal, whose daughter Areeza is in grade two, says the education method can only work when the child is doing real time interaction with their teachers and peers.

“That is not happening now. My daughter is in this crucial stage where it is very important to learn basic life skills. She needs interaction and personality development and for that socializing is very important. That the most worrying thing for me,” she explains.

Tailang adds in agreement and stresses that education is not just about gathering information.

“It’s also about interacting with other kids and surrounding. If the interaction is not real, then there is no point. Going to school was a whole ritual. That helps in the overall development of a kid. My son used to share food with his classmates. They develop social skills as well,” he explains.

VACCINATE KIDS AND REOPEN SCHOOLS

Actor Tara Sharma, mother of two young sons — Zen (11) and Kai (9), expresses concern about the fact that kids have not been in physical schools for too long now. While she says that children’s safety is important and they have adapted very well to online schooling, she admits they do miss going to school.

“I feel very strongly that healthcare for everyone and education should be top priority at the policy level. Once we come through this second wave, kids should be prioritised, vaccinated and sent back into physical schools. They have to go back to school for their own physical and mental health and for the country’s future,” she opines.

