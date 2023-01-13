Paan Singh Tomar, I am Kalam writer Sanjay Chouhan dies at 62

Screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan, who penned critically-acclaimed 2011 film I Am Kalam, died of chronic liver illness at the H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, on Thursday. He was 62 and was admitted at the hospital since ten days. Apart from films like Dhoop and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, he had also co-written Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Gangster and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns with Tigmanshu Dhulia.

According to ANI, his last rites will be performed at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium at 12.30 p.m. on Friday. He is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara. Chouhan took an active part in defending the rights of the writing community as well.

Sanjay Chouhan was reportedly born and raised in Bhopal. His mother was a teacher and his father was in the Indian Railways. He began his career as a journalist in Delhi before relocating to Mumbai after writing the 1990s crime drama Bhanwar for Sony Television. He also wrote the dialogues for Sudhir Mishra's acclaimed 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and 2010 film Right Yaaa Wrong.

2012 film Paan Singh Tomar remains his most notable work which received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and won late actor Irrfan the National Film Award for Best Actor. I Am Kalam also won several awards at various international and national award shows and film festivals. The film won child actor Harsh mayor the National Film Award for Best Child Artist.

