Paparazzo asks Alia Bhatt to walk with Ranbir Kapoor, watch her instant reply

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a joint appearance at a Kali puja pandal on Thursday, along with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. A video shared online showed Alia walking a few steps ahead of Ranbir as they exited the pandal.

One photographer, hoping to get Ranbir and Alia in the same frame, requested her to walk with him. “RK ke saath hi chal rahi hoon main (I am walking with him only),” was her quick response. +

Alia also shared a loved-up picture with Ranbir on Diwali. They held each other and looked into each other’s eyes lovingly. She also shared solo photos of her Diwali look - a Prussian blue lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Sharing pictures of herself posing with a candle and fairy lights, Alia wrote on Instagram, “Some light… Happy Diwali.” She then shared the photo of herself with Ranbir and wrote, “& some love… Happy Diwali".

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship since 2017. Recently, it was reported that the two are planning to get married this December and cleared their schedules accordingly.

However, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan seemed to have no knowledge of the development and said that even she is ‘waiting for some information’ about the wedding. On being prodded, she told Bollywood Life, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Brahmastra, a supernatural drama that will kick off a franchise. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.