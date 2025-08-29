Param Sundari box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film collects 5 cr, one-fourth of Saiyaara

Param Sundari box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic-comedy arrived in theatres amid much hype and conversation. After the success of Metro in Dino and Saiyaara, can Param Sundari pull off the winning track record of the Bollywood rom-com? As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Param Sundari has collected just above ₹5 crore on its opening day of release. Param Sundari box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor shared screen space for the first time in the film.

Param Sundari's opening day collection

The report states that Param Sundari opened at ₹5.76 crore on Friday. The film had an overall 10.64% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. The occupancy at the morning show was at 8.19%, while evening shows showed a slight growth with 11.45% and evening shows stood at 12.27%.

This is one-fourth of what Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara collected on its opening day last month. The film earned ₹ 21.5 crore on its first day of release.

About the film

Param Sundari revolves around the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. The songs from the film, especially Pardesiya, gained a lot of praise before release.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's casting as a South Indian girl also raised some questions. After the trailer of the film was released, the actor's accent and portrayal received criticism from a number of performers and viewers from Kerala. Malayalam actor-singer Pavithra Menon and content creator Steffi slammed the casting of Janhvi in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The main problem is the lead pairing. There is no spark that makes the romance believable. Janhvi tries hard to sell her character, often carrying scenes single-handedly, but her efforts crash against Sidharth’s static, one-note performance. Even when they are simply looking into each other's eyes, Janhvi's eyes meet a wall. The first half drags through gags that never land and scenes that might have worked with stronger chemistry. The second half slows down even further, wandering toward an ending you could predict in your sleep.”