Param Sundari OTT release: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com available to rent for 349; know where to watch

Param Sundari OTT release: Tushar Jalota’s rom-com film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, was released in theatres on 29 August. The film silently arrived on OTT this week with no promotions from the film’s team or the OTT platform. However, the film is only available to stream for rent. Param Sundari OTT release: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor play the leads.

When and where to watch Param Sundari

Param Sundari can be streamed on Prime Video for ₹349. For context, Jurassic World: Rebirth was priced for rent at ₹399, Superman for ₹499, and Weapons for ₹499 when they were released, but prices have been slashed now. Once rented, it can be watched at any time before 30 days from the date of payment, but must be completed within 48 hours of starting the film. The rom-com received a U/A certificate during its release in theatres and has a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Param Sundari’s box office performance

Param Sundari received mixed to negative reviews upon its release, although its soundtrack, composed by Sachin-Jigar, particularly the song Pardesiya, was praised. It received criticism for its storyline, screenplay and performances, apart from controversy for the stereotypical portrayal of Kerala and Malayali people. The film struggled at the box office, collecting ₹84.26 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

About Param Sundari

The OTT platform’s synopsis for the film reads: “Set against Kerala’s picturesque backwaters, Param Sundari follows Param, a rich, flamboyant Delhi boy, and Sundari, a graceful local girl. Their cross-cultural romance unfolds through humorous misadventures, cultural clashes, and heartwarming moments.”

It tells the story of a Delhi boy who searches for his soulmate through an AI app and lands in Kerala. Tushar directed the film produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Tanvi Ram and others play key roles in it.