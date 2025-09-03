Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film crosses 50 crore mark

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 02:25 pm IST

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 5: Tushar Jalota's rom-com starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor crossed a milestone. 

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 5: Tushar Jalota’s Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari was released in theatres on 29 August. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, crossed the 50 crore mark within a week of release. Here’s how it's faring.

Param Sundari worldwide box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor play the leads in the rom-com.
Param Sundari worldwide box office

According to Sacnilk, Param Sundari made 34.25 crore net in India in five days. Adding to that the 13.90 crore collection from overseas, the film has made 55 crore worldwide within a week. After a good weekend, the film even saw a spike in collections on Tuesday in India, making 4.35 crore net versus Monday’s 3.25 crore net. On Tuesday, the film’s producers priced the film’s ticket at only 99 in India, which could’ve also contributed to the collections.

While Param Sundari still has a long way to go to become one of this year’s highest-grossing films, the 55 crore collection means it beat Sidharth’s previous film, Yodha’s 53.5 crore lifetime collection. Param Sundari has also beaten the 51.95 crore collection of Janhvi’s Mr and Mrs Mahi, while Devara Part 1’s 422.11 crore collection feels ambitious. It remains to be seen how much the film will collect by the end of week 1.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari tells the story of a North Indian boy named Param Sachdev who falls for a South Indian girl named Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai. Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, recently gave her a shoutout after the film’s release and wrote on Instagram, “My dream, my queen (red heart and crown emojis) wow wow wow.” The film received mixed reviews and criticism for its portrayal of the Malayali people and Kerala. It opened at 7.25 crore net in India and 12.70 crore worldwide.

Follow Us On