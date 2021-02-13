Parineeti Chopra on singing Matlabi Yariyan in The Girl on the Train: 'I hope third time's lucky for me'
Parineeti Chopra, who charmed everyone with her singing skills in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Kesari, is back with her third song Matlabi Yariyan - Unplugged for her upcoming release The Girl On The Train.
The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa and Kumaar has written the lyrics.
"I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mike and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, is when Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice," explained Chopra how she thought of singing the song.
Hoping that third time is lucky for her, the Ishaqzaade star added, "I am so glad that I got to do it and people have given so much love to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as my song from Kesari - Teri Mitti. So, I hope third time's lucky for me as well, and this song is accepted."
The actor has established herself as the best actor-singer of her generation with her earlier songs. Teri Mitti clocked close to 100 million views and Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin has registered about 90 million views.
Also read: Gauri Khan looks glam as she joins Bollywood Wives Neelam, Maheep, Bhavana and Seema at event, See pics
The Girl on the Train is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller themed international bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.
In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. The Girl on the Train will have a direct-to-digital premiere on February 26, 2021, on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka, Nick share how her family cheered during 'sombre moment' at wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti on her new song Matlabi Yariyan: 'I hope third time's lucky for me'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Twinkle Khanna was locked inside the school with her boyfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri looks glam in short polka number as she joins Bollywood Wives at event
- Gauri Khan has shared a glimpse of the event where she launched a food brand in the company of her 'Bollywood Wives' Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rana Daggubati reveals parents' reaction to pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj
- Rana Daggubati said that his pandemic wedding with Miheeka Bajaj was 'extremely personal and nice'. The two tied the knot in Hyderabad on August 8 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s Valentine’s Day plans? Yet to be decided by their three-month old son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka first revealed ‘panties should be seen’ incident in 2018. Details here
- In her memoir Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra wrote about an unpleasant experience with a director who said her 'panties should be seen' during a sensual dance sequence. She first talked about the incident at an event in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa is shocked as Raj Kundra shares 'bedroom secrets' in Valentine's video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer pins his hope on Rohit-Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment days before delivery
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her staff members in Bandra on Saturday. The actor has been doing multiple photo shoots and brand commercials ahead of the arrival of her second child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilip Kumar was keen to gift ancestral property in Peshawar, says nephew
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa says Twitter is stopping people from following her, shares proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha says her wedding with Angad was judged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita-Rohman put end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox