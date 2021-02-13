Parineeti Chopra, who charmed everyone with her singing skills in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Kesari, is back with her third song Matlabi Yariyan - Unplugged for her upcoming release The Girl On The Train.

The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa and Kumaar has written the lyrics.

"I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mike and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, is when Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice," explained Chopra how she thought of singing the song.





Hoping that third time is lucky for her, the Ishaqzaade star added, "I am so glad that I got to do it and people have given so much love to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as my song from Kesari - Teri Mitti. So, I hope third time's lucky for me as well, and this song is accepted."

The actor has established herself as the best actor-singer of her generation with her earlier songs. Teri Mitti clocked close to 100 million views and Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin has registered about 90 million views.

The Girl on the Train is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller themed international bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.

In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. The Girl on the Train will have a direct-to-digital premiere on February 26, 2021, on Netflix.

