Parineeti Chopra on singing Matlabi Yariyan in The Girl on the Train: 'I hope third time's lucky for me'
Parineeti Chopra has sung a song in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra on singing Matlabi Yariyan in The Girl on the Train: 'I hope third time's lucky for me'

Parineeti Chopra has sung a song in a film for the third time. She has crooned Matlabi Yariyan in The Girl on the Train.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:31 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra, who charmed everyone with her singing skills in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Kesari, is back with her third song Matlabi Yariyan - Unplugged for her upcoming release The Girl On The Train.

The song has been composed by Vipin Patwa and Kumaar has written the lyrics.

"I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mike and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, is when Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice," explained Chopra how she thought of singing the song.


Hoping that third time is lucky for her, the Ishaqzaade star added, "I am so glad that I got to do it and people have given so much love to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as my song from Kesari - Teri Mitti. So, I hope third time's lucky for me as well, and this song is accepted."

The actor has established herself as the best actor-singer of her generation with her earlier songs. Teri Mitti clocked close to 100 million views and Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin has registered about 90 million views.

The Girl on the Train is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller themed international bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.

In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. The Girl on the Train will have a direct-to-digital premiere on February 26, 2021, on Netflix.

Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 last year.
Priyanka Chopra first talked about the 'panties should be seen' incident at an event in 2018.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018.
Parineeti Chopra has sung a song in The Girl on the Train.
Twinkle Khanna shares new Valentines' mantra with fans.(Instagram)
Gauri Khan with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor at an event.
Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 last year.
Actor Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol are parents to a baby boy.
Priyanka Chopra first talked about the 'panties should be seen' incident at an event in 2018.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra often share glimpses into their married life on social media.
Ranveer Singh is hoping Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will hold the ship.
Kareena Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.
Dilip Kumar lives with wife Saira Banu in Mumbai.
Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
All seems fine between Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen.
Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika at the airport.
