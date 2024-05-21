Pashmina Roshan opens up about Hrithik Roshan's advice to her and living up to family legacy

The title track of Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal and Rohit Saraf-starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound, was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the event, Pashmina opened up about the pressure of carrying her family legacy, her cousin Hrithik’s advice to her and more. (Also Read: Ishq Vishk Rebound Teaser: Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan starrer looks promising, but fans want Shahid Kapoor) Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina will soon debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound.

‘I feel pressure to live up to them’

Pashmina claimed that she feels both pride and pressure when she thinks about her surname. She said, “The pride is the legacy my family holds, the work they’ve done, I’m so proud of all of them. The pride, the luck, the support that I have come with, the pressure is to live up to that. To live up to their advice, to live up to their work, to make a place for myself in the industry where they have the hearts of the audience, that’s pressure.”

She also revealed the advice she got from Hrithik, “Unse mujhe sirf unki advice hi nahi, unki mentorship bhi milti hai. What he tries to tell me all the time is aap jo kaam karr rahe ho, usme aap authenticity lao, apna 100 per cent do, if you do these two things, you’re set. This is the main advice he gives me again and again. (Not just advice, I also get mentorship from him. He tells me all the time that no matter what I do I must bring in authenticity and give it my 100 per cent.)” Pashmina is composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter and Rakesh Roshan’s niece.

About Ishq Visk Rebound

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is the spiritual sequel of Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala’s 2003 starrer Ishq Vishk. The film follows the lives of four youngsters who become enmeshed in a web of love, friendship and self-discovery. The film’s team clarified at the event that the film is not a remake of the 2003 rom-com and focuses on the lives of Gen Z.