Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad go vintage for Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash, channel Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 11, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad celebrated his cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday on Friday night. The two were dressed in their vintage best.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad decided to go vintage for the birthday bash of his cousin Pashmina Roshan. The two were seen dressed as American author Scott Fitzgerald and his wife, painter and author Zelda Fitzgerald. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's birthday post for girlfriend Saba Azad is too sweet: 'Feel warm, inspired and safe')

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan at Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash
Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan at Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash

Hrithik and Saba's pictures

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared pictures from Pashmina's vintage-themed birthday bash on Friday evening. The first picture was a group portrait with all the guests at the party. These included Hrithik, Saba, and Pashmina's father and music composer Rajesh Roshan.

In another picture, Hrithik is seen posing with uncle Rajesh as the they twin in vintage white. In the last two pictures, Hrithik and Saba strike an old-school pose. While he wears a white shirt, striped grey pants, and a black belt and hat, Saba is seen in a shimmery silver dress with a necklace, headband, and bangles. She holds a fur scarf and a cigarette holder to complete the look.

Hrithik's caption read, “Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash.” Pashmina left two comments on her cousin's post. One stated, “@sabazad @hrithikroshan that’s my new fav pic of y’all (heart eyes emoji) Zelda and Scott Fitzgerald.” The other read, “A gathering of distinguished ladies and gentlemen (black heart emoji).”

Hrithik's birthday wish for Pashmina

Hrithik also posted a solo picture of Pashmina, dressed in a black sari. She paired it with silver jewellery and a black handbag. Hrithik wrote in the caption, “The brightest star in the room for a reason. You shine with a light made from spirit and soul Pash! Happy Birthday (red heart emoji) Have the most amazing year ahead! Love you (red heart emoji).” Pashmina replied in a comment, “Love you more. So grateful for you Duggu bhaiya (hearts emojis).”

Hrithik will be next seen in Sidharth Anand's action thriller Fighter, which is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller War 2 and has a reported cameo in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3.

