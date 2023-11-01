Hrithik Roshan's birthday post for girlfriend Saba Azad is too sweet: 'Feel warm, inspired and safe'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has a special birthday wish for his 'partner' Saba Azad. On Tuesday, the actor shared a picture of himself and Saba holding hands, seemingly during a holiday in Europe. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in his caption that the actor-singer 'felt like home' to him. He also gushed about Saba and said that he was learning how to 'create magic even with the mundane' from her. Also read: Hrithik Roshan talks about struggles in fitness journey, thanks Saba Azad for being ‘likeminded in action’ Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan during a vacation.

Hrithik Roshan's birthday post for Saba Azad

In the photo he posted, both Hrithik and Saba were dressed casually — she wore a striped black-and-white top with grey joggers and white sneakers, while Hrithik wore black T-shirt with matching joggers and sneakers.

In his birthday note for Saba, Hrithik wrote, "We all look for that place. That place where you can feel warm, inspired and safe enough in a partnership — just enough, to be able to shout out together 'C’mon life, gimme what you got, bring on the adventure!!' That’s what it feels like with you, like home (house emoji)."

The actor went on to write, “That’s where the adventure begins..creating magic even with the mundane. And that I learn from you Sa (Saba Azad). Thank you for being you. Let’s adventure on. Happy birthday my love.”

Saba's birthday post earlier this year

Saba Azad had shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, while extending her birthday wishes to Hrithik Roshan on his 49th birthday on January 10. She had also penned a long, heartfelt note. She began by writing, "It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro (Hrithik Roshan)!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind 'exception to the rule'."

She continued, “You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be — for ever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned. Note — To the wayward grammar enthusiast — I err at will — try, do, not to get your knickers in a twist.”

Saba and Hrithik's relationship

Recently there were rumours that Saba and Hrithik were tying the knot. Last year, a false report had claimed the two had plans to move in together. Hrithik had denied the same.

Hrithik and Saba reportedly began dating early last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They married in December 2000. They have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. Since their divorce, they continue to co-parent their sons.

