Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work
Thappad (2020) opened the gates of Bollywood for him, and now Pavail Gulati has a steady pace set for him. As someone who climbed his way up from being an assistant director to now facing the camera, he’s come a long way.
There’s a lot said about the industry, a lot of notions due to the extremely competitive scenario here. Ask him, and he says, “Contrary to what I read, it depends from person to person. I had really good experiences with most people, they have been really helpful. Some people have gone through sh*t in the industry, for lack of a better word, but I had people like Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha. Anurag sir would look at me in one small thing and he would message me saying ‘I would love to work with you’.”
The 33-year-old, who will be seen next in Janhit Mein Jaari with Nushrratt Bharruccha, adds, “Also the person that I am, I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work. I have never asked directly for work, it’s always been happening. I had great experience. Ego issues happen in every industry, with best friends as well. I don’t think it’s specific to this industry or my field. The bigger the industry, the bigger the people. If you know how to be nice to people, you will be treated nicely as well.”
He refuses to call Bollywood a ‘place’, rather he says that it’s huge, and contrary to people thinking it’s only about actors and directors, it involves a lot of other people. “Spotboys, assistant directors, they work tirelessly. Being an AD is a thankless job. I ama friendly person who got along with everyone. I idolize Shah Rukh Khan, and learnt it from that when he used to go on a set, everyone used to be happy with him, he was the nicest. I try to imbibe that. As long as you are having a good time at work, work doesn’t feel like work,” Gulati signs off.
- During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
- Kajol shared a stunning selfie of herself, along with her 'Covid thoughts'. She observed that perseverance is the key to many things in life, from the delicate art of crocheting to saying 'I love you'.
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha offers prayers, Sonu says 'we are with you'
- Shraddha Kapoor was distressed to hear the news of a glacial burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused a massive flood. Sonu Sood expressed solidarity with the people of the state.
