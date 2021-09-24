Payal Ghosh: Won’t take any action against the attackers

Payal Ghosh was recently attacked by a few masked men, when she stepped out to purchase medicines at night. Taking to social media, the actress said that when she was getting into her car, she was attacked with a rod and the men had a bottle in their hand that she suspected was acid. She escaped the situation with a mild injury.

“I don’t know if it was a planned attack. I couldn’t figure that out. I was so scared that I left immediately. I have a minor injury on my left hand. The swelling is healing,” she tells us.

Though Ghosh believes that Mumbai is a relatively safer city for women, she questions the laws pertaining to their safety. “Mumbai is a safe place. I’ve been living here for the past 10 years and I’d never faced anything (before this incident). I’ve often driven to Carter Road to have coffee at one in the morning. I don’t know what happened that day. Maybe they were fighting among themselves and I happened to be in the middle of it,” she says, ruing, “Women’s safety is a myth. We aren’t safe anywhere. The laws for women’s safety are of no use.”

The actor won’t let the incident deter her spirit, as she shares, “It scared me earlier. I’m trying to come out of it. I need to be brave. Women, in general, need to be brave. They shouldn’t be afraid and stop living their lives.”

Though she had talked about filing an FIR earlier, she now plans on moving over the mishap. “I’m focusing on my work currently and I’m taking every precaution to stay safe. Taking any action isn’t on my mind right now,” Ghosh ends.