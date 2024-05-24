 PM Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut at huge election rally in Mandi; she welcomes him with a rose. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
PM Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut at huge election rally in Mandi; she welcomes him with a rose. See pics

BySanya
May 24, 2024 04:37 PM IST

PM Modi visited Mandi on May 24 and addressed a rally with BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut. Polling in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled for June 1.

Kangana Ranaut shared a series of Instagram photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his visit to Mandi on Friday. The BJP leader and Lok Sabha election 2024 candidate posed with PM Modi on stage at a rally in the Himachal Pradesh constituency. The actor-politician greeted the PM and handed him a red rose in one of the photos. Also read: Kangana Ranaut gifts herself a second Mercedes Maybach worth 2.4 crore after joining politics. Watch

Kangana Ranaut with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mandi on Friday. (Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut)
Kangana Ranaut with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mandi on Friday. (Instagram/ Kangana Ranaut)

Kangana Ranaut poses with PM Modi

Sharing the pictures, Kangana, who wore a Himachali cap with her peach and cream saree, wrote in the caption, "Pradhanmantri ji Mandi mein aapka swagat hai (Prime Minister, we welcome you to Mandi)." 

Kangana's photos showed that locals turned up in huge numbers for the event. A fan commented on the post, "So wonderful." A Kangana fan also wrote, “The charm of a mountain lioness...”

Kangana lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mandi, Kangana addressed a public meeting, where she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work under PM Modi's leadership. She also lauded his work towards country's development.

Kangana said, "When Bollywood considered me an outsider and mocked my English. Then, the world's biggest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the world's biggest leader, PM Modi, chose me to serve the people of Mandi and work for their welfare. They chose a 'Pahadi Beti (Pahadi daughter)' for this work. This fills us with pride and eminence. I bow in respect before our PM Narendra Modi on behalf of all women and citizens of Himachal."

She added, "The day has arrived to work under the guidance of PM Modi. Hailing PM Modi is like showing a candle to the sun himself. The technical and modern developmental works he has done are tremendous. Now I'm too part of his team and committed to the developmental works for Mandi as a party worker."

While concluding her speech, Kangana expressed her ambition to win the Parliamentarian Award of the Year, saying, "I have won four National Awards based on my capabilities during both BJP and Congress tenures. I assure you, if I win these elections, I will bring the Parliamentarian Award of the Year to the people of Mandi in the very first year."

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / PM Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut at huge election rally in Mandi; she welcomes him with a rose. See pics
