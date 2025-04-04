PM Modi mourns Manoj Kumar's death: ‘He was an icon of Indian cinema and will continue to inspire generations’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sadness over the passing of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 87. Calling him an icon of Indian cinema, Modi said that his cinematic legacy will continue to inspire generations. Also read: Manoj Kumar death: Bollywood icon and pioneer of patriotic films dies at 87 Manoj Kumar's cause of death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. (Twitter)

PM Modi mourns the loss of Manoj Kumar

On Friday, Modi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to condole Manoj Kumar's death and honour his legacy.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Along with his message, Modi also shared two pictures of the late actor. One photograph captured a warm moment between the PM and the actor as they shook hands.

Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar dies at 87

On Friday, Manoj Kumar died at the age of 87 in Mumbai. As reported by news agency ANI on Friday morning, he died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 4.03 am His mortal remains will be kept at his Juhu residence from Friday afternoon so that industry colleagues and fans can pay final respects. Cremation will most likely take place on Saturday.

As per ANI, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also confirmed that Manoj had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which contributed to his declining health. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened. Speaking about the late actor, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told ANI, “Sad to inform you all that the legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, our inspiration and the 'lion' of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar Ji is no more.”

Manoj carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema. His iconic roles in films like Shaheed, Upkar, and Rang De Basanti resonated deeply with the patriotic sentiments of the Indian public.