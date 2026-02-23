PM Narendra Modi praises Manipuri film Boong after BAFTA win: ‘Highlights the immense creative talent in our nation’

In his message reacting to the achievement, the Prime Minister lauded the filmmakers and artists behind the project. “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation,” PM Modi said.

India shone bright at the BAFTA Awards 2026, where Manipuri film Boong became the first Indian film to win in the Best Children's and Family Film category. The film is the debut feature from Lakshmipriya Devi. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the makers of the film in a new post on his X account. (Also read: BAFTA Awards 2026: India's Boong scripts history, clinches first-ever win in Best Children's and Family Film category )

The award ceremony was held at London's Royal Festival Hall, where the makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present to receive the honour.

Accepting the honour, Lakshmipriya Devi used the platform to speak about the situation back home and added, "So, just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again. So, thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award, but this stage to express our hope. Thank you, and have a wonderful evening, everyone."

About Boong Set in Manipur, the film tells a touching story about family and hope. It follows a young boy named Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who dreams of reuniting his family. Raised by his single mother Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, Boong sets out on a journey with his best friend to find his missing father.

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar, the film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam.

Boong premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section and has since been screened at several global festivals, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the 55th International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.