Poonam Pandey 's husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly hitting her, actor suffers head, face injuries

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting his wife, who suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face. According to the police, the actress was admitted to the hospital after lodging the complaint.

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," the Mumbai police said, according to ANI.

Sam Bombay was earlier arrested for assaulting her days after their wedding last year. The two were honeymooning in Goa when Poonam filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. Soon after, Poonam united with him after he was granted bail and said, “which marriage does not have its ups and downs.”

Poonam and Sam, who were in a live-in relationship for two years, got married at their home in Bandra on September 1. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

In an interview with Spotboye, Poonam had hinted that she would withdraw her case against Sam. She told the portal, "I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital.”

Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain haemorrhage,” she added.