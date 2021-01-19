Prabhas shares a glimpse of motion capture in Adipurush, to begin shoot on Feb 2
Prabhas has announced the motion capture work on his upcoming big-budget film Adipurush has begun. The film will go on the floors on February 2 and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita.
Sharing a glimpse of the motion capture technology on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush."
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also made the announcement about the film's shoot on Twitter. He wrote, "PRABHAS: #ADIPURUSH STARTS, MAHURAT ON 2 FEB 2021... #Adipurush [3D] commenced with motion capture - the technology commonly used in international cinema - today [19 Jan 2021]... Stars #Prabhas and #SaifAliKhan... Directed by #OmRaut. #Prabhas22."
Giving more details about the multilingual film, he added, "#Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair... Will release in multiple languages: #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada. #Prabhas22."
Earlier, Said had landed into a controversy when he said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, "It's interesting to play a demon king. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."
JP leader Ram Kadam had called his statement 'shocking'. In order to contain the issue, Saif had to apologise for his comment about portraying the demon king Raavan in a "humane" manner.
Also read: Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’
He said, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement."
"Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena reveals secret to ‘glamorous’ look during pregnancy with K3G reference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: SRK to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh recalls racial abuse, injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions
- Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Hrithik Roshan oversaw Amitabh Bachchan rehearsing for his singing debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal is Kangana Ranaut’s nemesis, see first look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone says she manages her home herself, Ranveer keeps asking why
- Deepika Padukone said that because of the upbringing she got, she believes in taking care of her home herself, instead of outsourcing duties to her staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi recalls 'near-fatal' crash, Deepika confirms film with SRK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas shares a glimpse of motion capture in Adipurush, to begin shoot on Feb 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam completes 11 years in showbiz, shares emotional note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan to return to big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut defends ‘take their heads off’ tweet about Tandav
- Kangana Ranaut, who deleted a controversial tweet against Tandav, defended it from allegations of inciting violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Shah Rukh pranked Gauri’s family, said she'd only wear burkha after wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi expresses gratitude on one-year anniversary of 'near-fatal' crash
- Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture of herself, smiling from ear-to-ear, on the one-year anniversary of a near-fatal car crash.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch
- Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox