Motion capture work on Adipurush has begun.
Prabhas shares a glimpse of motion capture in Adipurush, to begin shoot on Feb 2

The shooting for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is set to being on February 2. The motion capture for the film that stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh has already begun.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Prabhas has announced the motion capture work on his upcoming big-budget film Adipurush has begun. The film will go on the floors on February 2 and stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

Sharing a glimpse of the motion capture technology on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush."


Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also made the announcement about the film's shoot on Twitter. He wrote, "PRABHAS: #ADIPURUSH STARTS, MAHURAT ON 2 FEB 2021... #Adipurush [3D] commenced with motion capture - the technology commonly used in international cinema - today [19 Jan 2021]... Stars #Prabhas and #SaifAliKhan... Directed by #OmRaut. #Prabhas22."

Giving more details about the multilingual film, he added, "#Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair... Will release in multiple languages: #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada. #Prabhas22."


Earlier, Said had landed into a controversy when he said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, "It's interesting to play a demon king. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

JP leader Ram Kadam had called his statement 'shocking'. In order to contain the issue, Saif had to apologise for his comment about portraying the demon king Raavan in a "humane" manner.

Also read: Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’

He said, "I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement."

"Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions."

