Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam teaser on Valentine’s Day, Dia Mirza parties ahead of wedding
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor gets congratulated by paparazzi, pics from pre-wedding party surface
Dia Mirza is reportedly set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 and attended a pre-wedding bash on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani welcomed her into the family with a picture from the party and the actor reacted to it with a heart emoji.
From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Priyanka Chopra-Nick, on Valentine's Day read how these couple met, fell in love
Valentine's Day 2021: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities have forever given us relationship goals. Check out how their love stories started.
Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for Pooja Hegde's love in a modern romance with fairytale visuals
The teaser of Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The film, going by the visuals, looks like an epic tale of romance but Prabhas says he’s no Romeo to die for his Juliet.
When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip Kumar
For an entire generation of movie goers, Madhubala was nothing short of a screen goddess. There have been many stars who have won the hearts but none has captivated us like Madhubala. What makes her appeal even more enduring was the fact that she died young, aged only 36. The only impression of her in public memory is one of a vivacious young woman. In a way, Madhubala remains India's sweet seduction.
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes he will return for next season only if he gets a 15 percent raise
Host of ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan, has said he will return for the next season of the reality show, adding, he'd do so only if he gets a raise of at least 15 per cent.
Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic
Malaika-Arjun get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration
- Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics
- Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Pics from pre-wedding party surface
Tahira shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall's pics go viral
- Tahira Kashyap has compared her strong body to that of model Kendall Jenner, and how it has its own perks. She has shared an incident to prove her point. Kendall’s pictures from a Skims photoshoot have been going viral.
When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip
- On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. They were married for nine years but it was an unhappy one from day one.
Valentine's Day 2021: Best Bollywood meet-cutes from SRK-Gauri to PC-Nick
This Valentine’s Day, meet the hottest 5 ‘supposedly singles’: Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani
Valentine’s Day special | Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal: We help each other be the best version of ourselves
Valentine’s Day special | Suhasini Mulay: I met my husband at the age of 59 on the internet
Namit Das: I am not a cynic; I am very big about celebrating Valentine’s Day
Priyanka gushes over Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton: 'I can read the menu'
- Priyanka Chopra and Lilly Singh gushed over Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page together. Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, said that she is allowed to 'read the menu'.
Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates award won by Chhichhore to Sushant Singh Rajput
Ananya Panday says she has an ‘ex box’ of memories from her past relationships
- Ananya Panday said that she does not believe in getting rid of keepsakes from her past relationships but instead has an 'ex box', in which she has stored things such movie tickets.
