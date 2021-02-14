IND USA
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam teaser on Valentine’s Day, Dia Mirza parties ahead of wedding

From Prabhas unveiling the teaser of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde to Dia Mirza attending a party ahead of wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:53 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor gets congratulated by paparazzi, pics from pre-wedding party surface

Dia Mirza is reportedly set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 and attended a pre-wedding bash on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani welcomed her into the family with a picture from the party and the actor reacted to it with a heart emoji.

(Read full story here)

From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Priyanka Chopra-Nick, on Valentine's Day read how these couple met, fell in love

Valentine's Day 2021: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities have forever given us relationship goals. Check out how their love stories started.

(Read full story here)

Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas is no Romeo to die for Pooja Hegde's love in a modern romance with fairytale visuals

The teaser of Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The film, going by the visuals, looks like an epic tale of romance but Prabhas says he’s no Romeo to die for his Juliet.

(Read full story here)

When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip Kumar

For an entire generation of movie goers, Madhubala was nothing short of a screen goddess. There have been many stars who have won the hearts but none has captivated us like Madhubala. What makes her appeal even more enduring was the fact that she died young, aged only 36. The only impression of her in public memory is one of a vivacious young woman. In a way, Madhubala remains India's sweet seduction.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan jokes he will return for next season only if he gets a 15 percent raise

Host of ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan, has said he will return for the next season of the reality show, adding, he'd do so only if he gets a raise of at least 15 per cent.

(Read full story here)

