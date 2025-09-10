Prajakta Koli cancels trip to Nepal amid Gen Z protests and violence: ‘Any form of celebration feels inappropriate’

YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli is deeply disturbed by the escalating violence and unrest in Nepal, and the visuals and reports coming from the country have left her heartbroken. She has decided to cancel her trip to Nepal, and has extended her support to those affected by the turmoil. Prajakta Koli took to Instagram to post a note about the unrest in Nepal.(Instagram)

Prajakta Koli cancels Nepal trip

On Tuesday, Prajakta took to Instagram to express her concern and heartbreak over the ongoing unrest in Nepal. She posted a note on her Stories to share her thoughts and solidarity with the people affected.

"What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate,” Prajakta wrote in her note.

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor continued, “My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon."

Prajakta's Insta Story

On Tuesday, actor Manisha Koirala also spoke out against the violent crackdown on protesters in Nepal, calling it a 'black day' for the country. Manisha, who hails from Nepal, shared an image of a blood-soaked shoe on her social media along with a message in Nepali. The translated post read: “Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.”

What do we know about the protests in Nepal

At least 19 people have died in widespread public protests in Nepal that led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The protests erupted after the Nepal government shut down popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, X, and Reddit because social media users failed to register with the communication and information technology ministry by August 28.

Even though the government revoked the ban on social media on Monday night, protestors on Tuesday set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Protesters also set fire to former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal's house, after which his wife succumbed to burn injuries. As the situation escalated, the Nepal Army announced that it was taking control of the country's security until further notice.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for peace, writing, “On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace.”