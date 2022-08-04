Prajakta Koli shares pics from Italian vacation with boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; fans call them 'cutest couple'

Actor Prajakta Koli and her boyfriend Vrishank Khanal are currently holidaying in Italy and it seems the couple is making the most of their free time. They both took to Instagram to share the glimpses of themselves having fun in Italian waters, beaches and seashores. Fans showered love upon the couple. Also read: Prajakta Koli does her best Varun Dhawan accent in video he features in

Prajakta shared several pictures from her vacation, including a couple with Vrishank from the beach. She captioned the post, “la vita è bella,” an Italian phrase which means life is beautiful. Many fans dropped heart emojis on her post. Reacting to her pictures, artist Sonal Devraj wrote, “What a hottie hottie” and actor Barkha Singh wrote, “Praju oh praju… These lewks you serve are smoother than the paste of Kaju.” One of her fans commented, “Fantastic.” Many fans called the couple ‘the cutest ever’.

Prajakta Koli, known by her social media handle @mostlysane, is a Youtuber and influencer, who makes comedy videos. Her Instagram page is filled with several comedy sketches that keep going viral for all the right reasons. She is currently in a long-term relationship with Vrishank Khanal, a lawyer by profession.

Prajakta began her career in the media world as an intern at Fever 104 FM radio station in Mumbai. She recently made her Bollywood debut with the film JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. She had earlier appeared in the Netflix show Mismatched. Although she is set to appear in another film in the near future, Prajakta has clarified she will not ditch content creation for acting.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, she had said, “I definitely want to act and play more characters. I want to try new things. But content creation doesn’t stop. It is where my heart is. As we go ahead, I try to juggle it all.”

