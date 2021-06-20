Pranutan Bahl on Mohnish Bahl: I can freely discuss about boyfriend stuff with dad

Daughters and fathers have a special bond, something that actor Pranutan Bahl agrees with, and says she, too, shares that with her father, actor Mohnish Bahl. She tells us how her father has always been someone with whom she can talk about anything under the sun, even boyfriends.

“There’s a lot of discipline and respect, but there’s nothing that I can’t talk to him about it. It can be as small as something like homework as a kid, or something as big as work decisions. He’s my go to person. I’ve always had a very open and beautiful relationship with him. I can talk about my boyfriends and love life but he has made it very clear that he already doesn’t like my future boyfriend or husband,” she says, with a laugh.

The Notebook (2019) actor says that her father also has a word of advice for her on this matter. “He tells me to prioritise myself and to not lose myself with either work of love life. Self-care is important,” she says, adding, one similarity that they both have is their stubborn nature. “He likes it, but then he also has to deal with it as a parent,” she quips.

Do they also talk about films and other professional things? Pranutan, 28, says it has been rather nice to have her father share his experience of being an actor with her because his suggestions have been valuable.

“My father is my life, he’s my barometer for everything. He always tells me to bury my head in work and value the fact that you have a call time. Our industry is so uncertain that you never know when you don’t have work. He says there’ll always be ups and downs but I need to learn to embrace it and not be miserable about it,” she shares.

As for her Father’s Day plans, the actor says she always tries to make it a special celebration for Mohnish, 59.

“Ever since I’ve been a child, I used to make cards for dad and then over the years, I also started gifting him stuff. I also bake cakes. My sister is only 12, so she’s more excited about the day. My dad is a very simple person, so he’s not into extravagant things anyway. This year, I’ve have decided to gift him some clothes,” Pranutan signs off.