Pratik Gandhi recalls his first-ever kissing scene with ‘senior actor’ Vidya Balan: ‘She was clear about…’

Pratik Gandhi starred alongside Vidya Balan in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar. In an interview with Lehren, the actor opened up about his kissing scene in the movie and revealed how Vidya made him feel comfortable, as it was his first-ever on-screen kiss. Pratik Gandhi talks about his kissing scene with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar.

(Also Read: Exclusive: Pratik Gandhi on working with Tom Felton in Gandhi: He brings authenticity to the story

Pratik on his kissing scene with Vidya

When asked if he had any reservations about the kissing scene in Do Aur Do Pyaar, Pratik said, "I said there are a lot of ways to show one thing—you tell me, and I can give you different options. If I can communicate through my eyes, then you see. But she was clear about what she wanted and how she wanted it. I had never done a kissing scene before. But the way Vidya manoeuvred the whole thing, the way she performed, the way she made it so clear—because as a senior actor, it was up to her to make it or break it."

Pratik further shared how Vidya made him feel at ease, saying, "She’s so jovial; she made things absolutely light-hearted. Humne haste-haste vo scene kar diya (We did that scene while laughing)."

About Do Aur Do Pyaar

Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is a romantic comedy starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film explores modern relationships, following a couple on the brink of a breakup who find themselves entangled in affairs with two outsiders. As they prepare to reveal their secrets and part ways, life takes an unexpected turn. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film struggled at the box office, collecting only ₹5.5 crore worldwide.

Pratik Gandhi's upcoming projects

Pratik is now set to share the screen with Yami Gautam in Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam. The story follows a newlywed couple who embark on an adventure on their first night together, but instead of a romantic getaway, they find themselves caught in a whirlwind of high-octane car chases, intense gunfights, and dramatic twists. Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film also stars Prateik Babbar and Eijaz Khan. It is scheduled for release on February, 14, 2025.