Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shares a no-makeup selfie as she chills by the pool with Anand Ahuja. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, has shared a new video and pictures from Italy. She is holidaying with her husband Anand Ahuja and the couple recently spent some time by the pool. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of Anand, who tried to avoid the camera. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy babymoon in Italy, one delicious meal at a time: 'Thanks for the recommendation')

In the first video, Sonam is seen in an all black maternity outfit as she posed with her baby bump. She also tried to capture Anand who quickly went hiding behind a mirror. It read, “Pool ready!” Sonam has also shared a close-up selfie of her no-makeup look while she was hanging out with Anand by the pool.

Sonam has been sharing several glimpses of her babymoon from Italy trip. Previously, she had shared a sneak-peek of the couple’s visit to an Italian restaurant. From pasta to ice-cream, she enjoyed a bunch of dishes and satisfied her pregnancy cravings.

Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, following an Anand Karaj ceremony. They had shifted to London for some time but Sonam returned to Mumbai over a month ago. They have now travelled together to Italy before welcoming their first child.

In March, Sonam and Anand had shared maternity pictures on Instagram to make the actor’s pregnancy announcement. They wrote in the post, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam will be next seen in director Shome Makhija’s upcoming crime thriller Blind. She last appeared in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON