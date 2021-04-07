IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Preity Zinta asks paps to follow Covid 19 rules: 'Please maintain social distance'. Watch video
Preity Zinta spotted in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta spotted in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Preity Zinta asks paps to follow Covid 19 rules: 'Please maintain social distance'. Watch video

  • Preity Zinta urged paparazzi to maintain social distancing as they spotted her outside a Bandra clinic in Mumbai. Check out her pictures and videos from the interaction.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST

Actor Preity Zinta, who was spotted in Mumbai, had to remind paparazzi to maintain social distancing, even as the city struggles with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Preity was dressed in casuals and had a white mask on. She was seen holding a yellow bottle and her mobile phone in one of her hands.

Preity Zinta spotted in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta spotted in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta had to urge paps to maintain social distance.(Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta had to urge paps to maintain social distance.(Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta steps out of a clinic in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)
Preity Zinta steps out of a clinic in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)


A paparazzi video showed Preity stepping outside a Bandra clinic. She was seen telling cameramen rushing towards her, "I have just one request. Please, please aap social distance rakhiye (maintain social distance)." She then moved on to sit inside her car even as the paparazzi continued to ask for a few more poses. She also wished them goodbye as she closed the door of her car.


Preity has revealed last month that her husband Gene Goodenough is struggles with Hindi. She said, in an interview, how she mischievously took advantage of his ignorance and taught him that the Hindi word for wife is ‘maalkin (owner)’. Preity and Gene married in 2016.

She told Vogue in an interview, “I love that he doesn’t understand a lot of Hindi. I call him ‘pati parmeshwar’ and he asked me for the wife equivalent of the word. I told him it’s ‘maalkin’,” she laughed, adding that Salman taught him cuss words.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says he might make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput

Preity is prepping for the upcoming Indian Premier League, as the co-owner of Punjab Kings. IPL 2021 starts April 9, Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
preity zinta instagram preity zinta photo preity zinta preity zinta video + 2 more

Related Stories

RGV is planning a film on a disease outbreak in Mumbai.
RGV is planning a film on a disease outbreak in Mumbai.
bollywood

Ram Gopal Varma says he might make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • Ram Gopal Varma said that he is likely to make a film based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat last year.
READ FULL STORY
Aashka Goradia posted pictures of herself in a black bikini on Instagram.
Aashka Goradia posted pictures of herself in a black bikini on Instagram.
tv

Aashka shares bikini pic, has advice for women who worry about others' opinion

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • Aashka Goradia has the perfect advice for women who are worried about what people might say. She urged them to avoid wasting time "thinking what others make of you". what you make of you is the best version there ever could be."
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP