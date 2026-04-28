Preity Zinta calls herself a private person, does not like paparazzi following her around: ‘One has to set boundaries’

‘I’m also human & I need to stay grounded’

She went on to add, “I also don’t like paparazzi following me around & jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it’s scary. I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come & photograph them and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it’s not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving. I’m absolutely ok with them at events ( cuz it is their job) but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building it’s a bit too much. I’m also human & I need to stay grounded and have my downtime! Having said that I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me so I’m not complaining, just being honest about how I feel.”