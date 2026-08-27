Preity Zinta down with fever, gets kadi chawal from her neighbours in Paris: ‘Brightened my day’

“Here’s to Inderjeet & #MummasBakeHouseParis for her yummy cooking. Thank you for your sweetness & your big heart. There is a reason we say Punjabi Hospitality is the best. If you are in Paris check out the goodies folks & thank me later 😋 Ting !” she concluded.

Preity wrote a note to explain what happened. It read, “A big shout out to the sweetest & kindest family that lives in Paris. I was down with fever & not feeling great at all. My friend mentioned that to her neighbour & Wow ! She sent me my favourite Kadi Chawal to brighten me up. This little act of kindness & warmth not only brightened my day but will stay with me forever.”

Preity Zinta has shared how a kind gesture from strangers has made her day. The actor took to X to share that she was down with fever and was not feeling great, when she received kadi chawal from her friend's neighbour. She made a video of herself opening the tiffin box, and thanking the family for the food.

Preity recently marked her return to the big screen after eight years in the Partition drama Batwara 1947 , starring opposite Sunny Deol. When HT asked Preity if facing the camera after a long break was like riding a bike, the actor laughed. She admitted that it took her some time to get used to it, and there were a lot of nerves initially. “There were nerves,” she says. The actor says Sunny Deol acted as her compass on the set as director Santoshi decided to ‘torture’ her by giving her a tough scene on her first day back.

“He (director Santoshi) tortured me on day one by putting the most difficult scene of the film on the first day. So I was just looking at him (Sunny Deol), and I was shaking ki abhi main kya karoon (what do I do know)? He is a wonderful, big-hearted, kind, decent, good human being to work with because he really was like, ‘Don’t worry, he loves retakes. Kuch khaayegi’ (Will you eat something)?” Batwara 1947 was released in theatres on August 14.

Once one of Hindi cinema's most in-demand and highest-paid actors, Preity Zinta stepped back from acting full-time after her marriage. She has only appeared in four films since 2008, with her last full-length role being in the 2008 release, Bhaiaji Superhit.