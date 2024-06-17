Preity Zinta posts new pics of twins Gia, Jai with husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta remembered her late father Durganand Zinta on the occasion of Father's Day. The actor also shared a bunch of new pictures on social media with her twins Jai and Gia having a gala time at the zoo. Husband Gene Goodenough was seen taking on his duties of a doting father, and Preity could not be more ‘proud’ of him. (Also read: Preity Zinta breaks silence on choosing Shashank Singh at IPL auction for Punjab Kings: He took brickbats so sportingly) Preity Zinta shared new pictures with her twins.

Preity shares new pictures on Father's day

In one the new pictures, Preity was seen taking a selfie as Gia sat on the shoulders of her dad to get a better view of the animals in the zoo. Preity sported a blue hat and sunglasses, and smiled for the camera. In another picture, Gia was seen taking a closer look at the giraffes sitting on dad's shoulders, with a pair of binoculars. The last picture was of Preity with her own father Durganand Zinta, when she was a baby. The black and white picture saw Preity get a kiss from her father on the cheek.

In the caption, Preity wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful fathers out there. I’m so proud of my better half for being such an amazing father to our kids. I’m sure he will help raise our kids to be strong and independent, just like my father did (heart eyes emoticon). I miss you papa (red heart emoticons) today & always.”

Preity lives in Los Angeles after tying the knot with her husband, Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in the US and later became parents to twins- son Jai Zinta Goodenough and daughter Gia Zinta Goodenough, in 2021.

Preity was in India last month to support her team Punjab Kings during the recently concluded Indian Premier League. During one of the matches, her team played against Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders, and fans couldn't get enough of them and even wanted a Veer Zaara reunion on screen. Preity was paired opposite Shah Rukh in her debut movie, Mani Ratnam's romantic drama Dil Se. She went on to work with him again in Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Preity is all set to return to movies with Rajkumar Santoshi's period drama Lahore 1947.