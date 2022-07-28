Preity Zinta shares pic with Sussanne Khan from Los Angeles, says they're ‘friends for life’, See pic

Actor Preity Zinta shared a new picture on her Instagram handle on Thursday from Los Angeles. The picture featured her and Sussanne Khan. She shares a close bond with Sussanne and her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan. Preity had previously shared photos featuring Sussanne, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Hrithik Roshan on her Instagram account. Also Read: Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre pose together in group pic, fans say '90s kids love it'

Sharing the picture, in which the two are seen smiling, Preity wrote, “There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting. #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting."

Preity Zinta shares a picture with Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne reacted to her picture and wrote, “I love you beyond my words…my darling pree. We have the best Laugh out Louds together. It’s always better when we are together." Many fans praised the duo by calling them, “stunning,” “gorgeous” and “queens.”

Earlier this month, Preity shared a photo with her husband Gene Goodenough, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre and Arslan Goni. Sharing it, Preity Zinta wrote, “A night to remember. #memories #ting." She also shared a pictures from Karan Johar's birthday party in May in which she was seen posing with Gene, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad. She captioned it, “Roses are red, my dress was green, too many favourites all on my screen. Hope that rhymes #nightout #friendship #memories #selfies #ting."

Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. She has starred in a number of films since then, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. In 2013, Preity turned producer with Ishkq in Paris, in which she also acted. However, the film fared poorly at the box office. After its release, she made cameo appearances in Happy Ending and Welcome to New York.

Preity made a comeback after several years with the Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. The film, which also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade, did not work at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON