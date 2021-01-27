Preity Zinta wishes Bobby Deol on birthday, reveals she felt like his ‘personal assistant’ during Soldier

Preity Zinta dedicated a special Instagram post to Bobby Deol on his birthday, in which she reminisced about the making of their film, Soldier. She said that she accompanied him to shop for his costumes in the film and ended up feeling more like his ‘personal assistant’ than his co-star. She also revealed that he spread a rumour - that her real name is Pritam Singh - about her.

Sharing a video of the song Hum Toh Dil Chaahe Tumhara from Soldier, Preity wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling Bobby D. I remember us shopping 4ur wardrobe for this shoot in New Zealand & how I felt like ur personal assistant instead of your co- star.”

“I still haven’t forgiven you for renaming me Pritam Singh & making everyone believe it’s my real name but that doesn’t change the fact that I LOVE U the mostest & U looked amazing in this film. Wish you too much happiness, success & love today, tomorrow & everyday. Muaah ! #Happybirthday #Friendsforever #Ting,” she added.





Soldier was the first film that Preity shot for but Dil Se released earlier and is considered her debut film. In November last year, she celebrated 22 years of the release of Soldier and recalled special memories from the shoot.

“Remembering Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for. My warm clothes for starters. It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack. Thank you @RameshTaurani #AbbasMustan and the entire cast and crew for the fun we had in Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love you @iambobbydeol. You are the bestest @tips #Soldier #Memories #Music #Fun #Frozen #Fabulous #Ting #22yearsofSoldier,” she added.

