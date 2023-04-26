Preity Zinta worries about Arjun Tendulkar after poor outing against Punjab Kings: 'Hope he doesn't get trolled'

Actor Preity Zinta recently talked about Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar after his poor performance in the Mumbai Indians' match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023. In a video that surfaced on Reddit, the actor is also the co-owner of PBKS, hoping that Arjun comes back strong. Arjun recently made his debut for Rohit Sharma-led team, in the ongoing season of Indian Premiere League. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan tweets about Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar after he plays against KKR in his first IPL match Preity Zinta talked about Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar's performance in IPL 2023.(agency)

With Arjun's debut already garnering the attention of fans in the IPL, he ended up making an unwanted record by bowling the joint-most expensive over of the tournament during the match against PBKS. He conceded 31 runs to Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia in the 16th over.

Talking to Star Sports, Preity Zinta said, “I hope everything goes well and everything goes fine. I do feel that one of the youngsters, whom I've seen as a small kid with chubby cheeks. I'm not saying this because of his famous surname (Tendulkar). I do feel for him today and I hope he comes back strong and he doesn't get trolled for it and stuff like that because it happens with one and all.”

Harbhajan Singh who was also a part of the conversation, added in Hindi, “He will learn a lot from this. We have been bashed too. You learn from your mistakes and those who don't make mistakes they never learn. Whatever has happened it's for good, he will learn a lot from today.” “When Rinku Singh hit the five sixes against Gujarat, people said it was something they've never seen. But we know we've seen that, we experienced it when Rahul Tewatia pulled it off against our team. So yes, everybody goes through that,” Preity agreed.

Reacting to Preity's words, a user wrote in the comments, "I love her way of speaking, sounds very warm and friendly. Like a family member or a friend. Also calling Arjun "chota sa, golu sa ladka" is so funny." “You can see how genuine she is. With so many celebrities, it's easy to notice the facade,” added another one. One more said, “Ofcourse it is for his famous surname. Did Preity say a word about Yash Dayal?”

Arjun Tendulkar made a comeback in the next match against Gujarat Titans. He ended the Tuesday game with numbers of 9/10 in just two overs.

Talking about Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan who is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, had also tweeted previously, "As competitive as this IPL may be… but when you see a friend's son, Arjun Tendulkar, take the field, it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and Sachin Tendulkar, what a proud moment!! Wow!"

